The new hair highlighting trend everyone is talking about

Money piece highlighting is a new trend that all of Maddy Pace’s guests have been asking about. Maddy joined Good Things Utah to show how it works.

This coloring technique can be used on brunettes, redheads, blondes, and all the shades in-between. The style is hip and bold, but very versatile too. It makes the lighter pieces pop right at the top, and underneath, around the ears on the sides, which means you can curl the hair away from the face, to see more blonde, or wear the hair straight and smooth.

Did you see that money piece pop through in the fringe area, and around the eyes in the video? Check it out if you didn’t. This works on almost every color of hair. Whether you like to keep it natural or, you’re after a look that’s bolder, Maddy Pace designs this stylish new hair accent based on your natural or desired hair color.

