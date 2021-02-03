The most effective whole-body workout you will ever do

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Only have half an hour to sweat and want to make every second count? The perfect and most efficient 30-minute workout that is guaranteed to challenge your upper body, lower body, and (of course!) your core with a balance of slow-and-controlled resistance exercises and high energy sets is within touching distance at BOARD30.

The fitness system fuses various resistance bands & movement techniques that are accessible to all levels of fitness, meaning you won’t be intimidated walking into this workout class, unlike most traditional gyms. The studio design & set up is streamlined & sophisticated, the system is dynamic & efficient, and the low-impact workout is concise & powerful. The best part about BOARD30 is you don’t have to spend hours at the gym on top of balancing your already busy life.

Everyone thinks that if they don’t have an hour, then working out isn’t really worth it. Our bodies are responsive to exercise on a continuum, not on a time-based threshold. BOARD30 workouts are designed to challenge your body in ways you aren’t used to in a short time frame, proving fitness isn’t just the ability to lift something, but also the concentration and power needed to move in a fluid, controlled manner. It’s where mindfulness meets movement.

The system is a high energy, low impact, mind-body, HIIT style and adopts and improves upon techniques from other workout genres for a one of a kind fitness result. Most sessions last 30 minutes, but you might find yourself motivated to stay longer as you see the community around you test their own limits. It’s not just a workout, it’s a supportive community with individual goals that feel carried by all, a whole body, whole heart transformation.

For a limited time, BOARD30 is offering your first class for free! All you have to do is go to BOARD30 and reserve your spot. Also, ask about discounts when you buy class packages.

Go to BOARD30 to learn more about their effective and revolutionary workouts.

