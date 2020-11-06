The link between the “holiday blues” and diabetes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

As the holidays approach and the season’s expectations and demands draw near as well as these interesting times, it is not uncommon for some, especially older adults, to catch a case of the “holiday blues.” But it’s important to know when it’s more than just the “blues” and how other conditions, like diabetes, can be linked with depression.

November is National Diabetes Awareness month, an ideal opportunity for seniors and others to learn how diabetes and depression can go hand in hand.

It is one of the leading causes of heart disease

Diabetes is prevalent among senior adults

Seniors are also more susceptible to depression because of increased loneliness. Unfortunately, when depression co-occurs with another illness, such as diabetes, it can often go unnoticed.

Research also shows that depressed adults have a 37 percent increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy – or sugar. When blood sugar goes up, it signals your pancreas to release insulin. Insulin is a key to letting the blood sugar into your body’s cells for use as energy. Those with diabetes either don’t make enough insulin or may make too much. Over time this can cause serious health problems – heart disease, vision loss, kidney disease, stroke, among other health issues.

What are the different types of Diabetes?

Besides Gestational diabetes which can be seen in pregnant women, there are type 1 and type 2 diabetes:

Type 1 – Is thought to be an autoimmune reaction that stops your body from making insulin.

Approximately 5-10 percent of people with diabetes have type 1. Symptoms develop quickly, and it is usually diagnosed in children, teens, and young adults

Type 2 – Your body doesn’t use insulin well and can’t keep blood sugar at normal levels.

About 90-95 percent of people with diabetes have type 2.

Primarily of concern to adults is Type 2 and Prediabetes

Risk factors for Type 2 diabetes include:

Being overweight

Having a family history

Being physically inactive

Being 45 or older

Type 2 can be prevented or delayed with healthy lifestyle choices – losing weight, eating healthy foods, and being active. More than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes (approx. 88 million Americans according to the CDC) which if left unchecked can lead to Type 2. However, a healthy lifestyle change program can help reverse it.

What is the connection between diabetes and depression?

According to the Center for Disease Control, people with diabetes are two to three times more likely to have depression than people without diabetes. In addition, the chances of becoming depressed increase as diabetes complications worsen. Only 25% to 50% of people with diabetes who have depression get diagnosed and treated. Untreated mental health issues can make diabetes worse, and problems with diabetes can make mental health issues worse.

What should you look for when it comes to diabetes and depression?

Low Motivation. Depressed people may lack the motivation to properly manage their diabetes.

Fatigue. Depression often leads to fatigue, which leads to a lack of exercise – an important part of diabetes management.

Feelings of hopelessness and helplessness can lead to “giving up” on necessary diabetes treatment.

Changes in appetite. You eat more or less than you used to, which can lead to unstable glucose levels that can be either too high or too low.

Poor Stress Management. Ongoing anxiety or stress can increase cortisol levels, which complicate the management of glucose levels.

What should you do?

Talk to your healthcare professional about diabetes and also links between diabetes and depression and take the necessary steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

