The Leonardo inspires minds young and old to explore and see truth everywhere

How does Leonardo da Vinci play into the museum’s mission?

Everybody knows Leonardo as a genius who lived during the Renaissance. Five hundred years later, his example of creativity and innovation is the theme of the museum. The Leonardo believes his way of seeing the world as interconnected is incredibly relevant today. Leonardo’s passions and pursuits crossed all the boundaries of what we would call disciplines today; and he would traverse them in search of an answer. For example, “how can man fly?”. The museum builds, and continues to build – the way Leonardo thought. Exploring differences can be applied and lived by everyone. The goal is to inspire more people to engage with the world with Leonardo’s curiosity.

Leonardo – the Museum



Now in it’s 10th year now, The Leonardo inspires creativity and innovation in people of all ages. It’s an opportunity to make connections between new things, to explore new ideas and connect with other people. Hosting different exhibits and programs that tie in the many area’s of Leonardo’s study – whether flight, art, engineering, or the study of human body, or even social topics that are relevant today.

What are some of the events happening here in the next few months?

There are a few exciting events coming up, from the Summer Camps to the new immersive Van Gogh 360 show opening tomorrow.

More in-person and workshops are being to offer again. For example, a new Art Workshop Series; and some great date night options as well.

You can see these are more exhibits, activities, and more at TheLeonardo.org

The Van Gogh 360 Exhibit

Steve Boulay, from magic Space, has opened and curated shows all over the world and The Van Gogh 360 is special for a number of reason. The industry has been crushed by COVID-19, but places like like Belgium have given Steve inspiration on a safe but interactive exhibit.

What most know about Van Gogh is what he wrote to in letters to his brother, Theo. Working with a local organization and actor, his letters are read a lot. You can feel his overwhelming emotions as he painted in his on words.

*Sponsored content