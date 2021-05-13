The importance of home health and hospice care

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

You many choices when it comes to selecting your health care provider. Most agencies will provide an adequate level of care, but the difference lies in how that care is delivered. At Horizon Home Health & Hospice, when they say their goal is to provide “Life-Changing Service,” they really do mean it. What’s at the heart of this kind of service?

The patient is at the heart of their service always. Your needs, your desires, your particular preferences, your beliefs, your wishes as to how those beliefs are considered and respected are all Horizon’s first priority. This means service tailored to fit you, not fitting you into their services for convenience sake.

You may be thinking, how can their service be “life-changing?” By ensuring that every question is answered, every headache possible is eliminated, and every need is anticipated and handled before it becomes another burden for you or your family.

It’s about seamlessly transitioning you to the proper level of care should your needs change. It’s compassionate inclusion and education of your loved ones as vital members of your team. It’s offering you the chance to receive a keepsake book detailing the defining moments of your life through what Horizon calls The Evergreen Project. It’s service above and beyond what is expected, delivered in a way that frees you to concentrate on the things that matter most: relationships, recovery, and quality of life. Life-Changing Service–it’s what Horizon Home Health & Hospice does best.

Horizon Home Health and Hospice provide many services such as:

Pediatric services

Hyperemesis

Diabetic teaching and care

Teaching and support after joint replacement

Support for cancer patients and others whose disease cannot be cured

Studies show that care delivered in the home like Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides results in better outcomes. Patients who get care in the home have significantly lower hospitalization and re-hospitalization rates.

To learn more visit Horizon Home Health & Hospice now.

This story contains sponsored content.