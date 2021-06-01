The Honda Pilot is the mid-size SUV you need for Utah adventures

Equipped for tough terrain and long weekends, the Passport offers seating for 5 and a powerful V-6 engine. With rugged styling, ample cargo space, and storage compartments, the Passport is truly built for adventure.

The Passport can overcome the elements too. The V-6 engine helps you power through, while its independent Traction Management system and available torque-vectoring AWD help keep it steady even in adverse road conditions.

The Passport is loaded with tech for both play and peace of mind. You can easily tap into your smartphone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, now standard on every Passport. Also if you are lost on the roads of Southern Utah, you will easily find your way, even if you’re far off the grid, with the amazing navigation system.

The Passport is spacious, capable, and nicely equipped for the money. It really hits its marks as a mid-size SUV.

Learn more by going to Utah Honda Dealers now.

This story contains sponsored content.

