The Honda CR-V gets a hybrid model.

Looking for a new SUV in 2021? Look no further than the 2021 Honda CR-V. If you’re seeking a compact SUV with impressive versatility, know that this one does just about everything well.

The Honda CR-V continues to set the standard for SUV design and is a perfect fit for a busy life in Utah. Its sporty exterior has cleanly sculpted lines and available 19-inch allow wheels, while its spacious interior offers an amazing heated steering wheel, leather-trimmed seats, and plenty of other premium materials. Its design really raises that bar this year.

With a turbocharged engine standard on non-hybrid trims, plus available all-wheel drive and a whole range of features to keep you connected and feeling at ease, the CR-V makes every drive a truly rewarding experience. But sometimes it’s the small details that make all the difference. The CR-V comes with a hands-free access power tailgate allowing you to kick your foot under the bumper and open the tailgate hands-free. You can program the height so it works for any driver. 

Plus, its sophisticated appearance makes 2021 CR-V one of the best compact SUVs for small families. There is a reason the Honda CR-V is the best-selling crossover over the past decade. 

