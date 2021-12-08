The holidays aren’t the same without some sweet treats from Farmstead Bakery

(Good Things Utah) – It’s not the holidays without sweet pie and chocolate cake. If you’re in Southern Utah for a visit, you’re lucky; Farmstead Bakery has become the relentless addiction of many a St. Georgian.

Conceptualized to be reminiscent of a local European-style bakery, restaurant owners and food craft connoisseurs, Chris Herrin, Li Hsun Sun, and Chris Connors, opened Farmstead Bakery with a simple yet noble mission; feed people, enjoy good company, and above all, eat good food!

Farmstead Bakery has become the relentless addiction of many St. George locals. Farmstead serves croissants, danishes, pastries, pies, cakes, desserts, salad, and even pizza. The bakery is located in an ideal location for a quick pitstop on your way to Zion National Park, Bryce National Park, or even Snow Canyon State Park.

Make sure to visit Farmstead Bakery in Southern Utah.

This story contains sponsored content.