The Hilton Garden Inn in St. George has special offers you can’t afford to miss out on

The sunshine is calling! If you’re looking for a fun getaway in St George, try Hilton Garden Inn.

Deena headed south to lounge in the sun and talk to Chris Bengtzen, the St. George Regional Director of Sales about the beautiful hotel and property.

After recently undergoing a $4 million renovation, the Hilton Garden Inn has new carpet, wallpaper, meeting room, and furnishings. And the rooms are great! They’re comfortable, spacious, and wonderfully clean! They’re also known for their delish food, Chef Bill’s food is what keeps people coming back. On the property is the Garden Grill, which serves breakfast and dinner. And the office lounge is one of the only cocktail lounge spots, one of the only bar licenses in Southern Utah.

“That’s one thing the company strives to be. The most friendly, cleanest property you will ever step foot in, says Chris. We do our best to make sure that happens whenever you step foot on one of our properties.”

Whether you’re making your reservation online or over the phone at 435-634-4100, mention GTU21 for 30% off your next stay. For more information visit Hilton Garden Inn.

This story contains sponsored content.