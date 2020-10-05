The Haunted Aquarium is full of spooky creatures

The Haunted Aquarium is happening now through Halloween! There are decorations throughout the Aquarium, including hidden folklore creatures (Bigfoot, Yeti, The Kraken, Ahool (ah-hool), Giant Dragonfish) which are part of a fun Scavenger Hunt. 

They will be special Trick-or-Treat days the last two weekends in October, so dress up and join for some fun! 

For more information on activities and times, visit thelivingplanet.com/hauntedaquarium.

If you have an America First Credit Union VISA, you can use that to get $5 off each ticket during the month of October! 

Aquarium October 2020 Events 

A new event this starts this year called Frights Under Lights on the new Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza on October 3 & 24. 

This is a family-friendly event where you bring a blanket or chairs, bring food for a picnic or buy from food trucks, and enjoy Halloween music and a light show on EECO! 

EECO (formerly known as The Claw) stands for Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory. The structure crowns the new Science Learning Campus. 

Thelivingplnaet.com/frightsunderlights

