(Good Things Utah) June is ‘Oral Health Month’ and despite the advice we were told growing up about brushing and flossing twice a day, nearly half of adults aged 30 years and older have some form of periodontal disease — a serious infection that damages the gums and is the leading cause of tooth loss in adults. Additionally, poor dental health can lead to a host of other health problems in the body.

Over 120 different diseases originate in the mouth. However, the most prevalent is periodontal disease. As periodontal disease progresses, the patient may start to feel pain when they chew food along with loose teeth or teeth that are breaking and falling out. Periodontal disease can be a marker for other ailments in the body, and it also may increase the risk of heart disease by up to 25% and may quadruple the risk of stroke.

Dental Implants

Dental implants offer a solution that is the closest thing to your natural teeth. With proper care and maintenance, dental implants can last 25 years. Because the implant is placed into the bone, dental implants can help prevent further bone loss and deterioration in the jaw that comes with tooth loss.

Implants also offer patients great bite strength. Following the procedure, a patient can eat all the nutritious foods that keep their body healthy and eat with confidence again, not having teeth shift around or food falling out of their mouth.

Their multidisciplinary team of doctors all works together in one location, for one price, to give patients the very best results. After an implant, the teams continue to work with their patients throughout the healing process, to refine their smiles, and create finished teeth that are exactly as desired.

