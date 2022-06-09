(Good Things Utah) Every Thursday we tune in to Good Things Utah to see some of the most beautiful plants and flowers in the valley — all explained carefully by our trusted garden expert LaRene.

This week, we got a sneak peek at the history behind the nursery. We heard about the years LaRene spent in her home as a child, which has since become the headquarters for all things that bloom in the Salt Lake City area.

She also gave us a tour through the nursery itself, where hard work is put in every week to ensure customers get the best plants possible for their gardens.

3500 S 900 E, Salt Lake City







“Every day is a great day at Millcreek Gardens.” LaRene

**This segment contains sponsored content