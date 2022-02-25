Now the ‘Forever Tuck’ Sheets are a real thing. They are a patented, genius invention for sheets from Sleep Tight Inc.. You can toss and turn all you want and they remain in place. Your sleep life just got better.

Up top, the Sleep Tight’s sheets looks like all the rest, but towards the bottom, each sheet has fitted elastic corners. There is no way when you’re in the bed to get these to come out. Guys for example, don’t like their feet pushed down. They’ll untuck the sheets and in the morning everything is a mess. Instead, a Forever Tuck sheet lets you pull them up in the morning and like that your bed is made.

Sleep Tight has also made a throw blanket that stays on your feet during movie night. Your feet slid into a pocket and a partner also has a section to keep their feet comfortable. Some people like to sleep with this blanket in bed.

This is available online at GoSleepTight.com and they will be in the SLC Home Show. If viewers use the code: GTU they can get a 10% discount.

*Sponsored content.