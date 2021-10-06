The farm girl flapjack mix is a Cedar City local favorite

(Good Things Utah) – Sarah Patterson from Red Acre Farms joined Nicea and Reagan live to show off their local’s favorite farm-inspired flapjack mix. The recipe is perfect if you’re cooking for yourself or those you love. Made from scratch with locally sourced ingredients, this is a fun and delicious recipe to make any time of the year.

Utah Farm Girl Flapjacks

Ingredients

1½ cups fresh ground wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup oats

½ cup cornmeal

1 tablespoon of aluminum-free baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon Real Salt

11/2 sticks cold butter

4 cups buttermilk or milk

4 eggs

1/2 cup honey

3/4 cup chopped pecans (optional)

Instructions

1. Combine whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, oats, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a food processor, pulse until well blended about a minute or two

2. Cut your cold butter into ¼ inch chunks

3. In a large mixing bowl combine your flour mixture, milk, eggs, butter, mix well.

4. Add your honey and pecans.

5. Heat a cast-iron griddle or skillet, brush with butter. You will only need to butter your pan once.

6. Ladle your batter onto the skillet. The butter in the batter will melt and make beautiful pockets in your pancakes.

7. Cook until golden on both sides

Serve with a jar of farm preserves from the larder and more butter! The dry ingredients can be mixed ahead of time and stored for up to four months, we always have a jar of this flapjack mix on our counter in the farmhouse.

Red Acres Farms

Utah Farm Girl Flapjacks are from Red Acre Farm CSA. It’s a year-round, biodynamic farm in Cedar City, Utah. They love visitors and host the public for tons of events always focusing on the food they grew and raise or from nearby farms and ranches.

These flapjacks with house-made Apricot Vanilla Bean jam have become a favorite and staple here on the farm served to hundreds of people on the last Saturday of the month, May – Oct. at the “Breakfast on the Farm.” The secret to these flapjacks is the butter.

To learn more visit Red Acres Farms.

