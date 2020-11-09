The easiest way to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Make life a little easier this year and enjoy the comfort of home with the Windy Ridge Cafe and Bakery Thanksgiving To-Go menu.

You can use their easy online ordering system for all of your essentials, plus they offer convenient curbside pick-up. Your takeout meal and baked goods are fully cooked and ready to reheat and serve with warming instructions included.

Windy Ridge Cafe is a convenient alternative to Main Street dining. They have delicious comfort food you’re always craving in a cozy and warm environment. Whether you are dropping in for a quick lunch, enjoying a relaxing dinner, or picking up these amazing to-go meals, Windy Ridge Cafe is the place for quality food. They offer a wide variety of delicious, yet reasonably priced menu selections- including family meals to-go. Take a look below!

TURKEY DINNER MEAL – $48

Your complete Thanksgiving meal for 4, made delicious and easy! Meals come with Sliced House Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Pan Gravy, Mixed Greens Salad + Dinner Rolls.

A LA CARTE SIDES

Choose from an array of sides like:

Yams – $10

Sauteed Green Beans – $10

Stuffing – $10

Mashed Potatoes – $10

Mixed Greens – $10

Cranberry Sauce – $6

Pan Gravy – $6

Salad Dressing – $2

FRESH BAKED PIES + MORE

Windy Ridge has all of your favorite dessert treats, plus their famous Quiche for easy breakfast/brunch for the crew! Choose from selections like:

Maple Pecan Pie – $25

Mile High Apple Pie – $30

Pumpkin Spice Pie- $25

Chocolate Decadence GF – $35

Ham + Swiss Quiche – $30

Tomato + Spinach Quiche – $30

LINK: Order now!

LINK: Windy Ridge Cafe and Bakery

