The easiest way to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal

Make life a little easier this year and enjoy the comfort of home with the Windy Ridge Cafe and Bakery Thanksgiving To-Go menu.
You can use their easy online ordering system for all of your essentials, plus they offer convenient curbside pick-up. Your takeout meal and baked goods are fully cooked and ready to reheat and serve with warming instructions included.
Windy Ridge Cafe is a convenient alternative to Main Street dining. They have delicious comfort food you’re always craving in a cozy and warm environment. Whether you are dropping in for a quick lunch, enjoying a relaxing dinner, or picking up these amazing to-go meals, Windy Ridge Cafe is the place for quality food. They offer a wide variety of delicious, yet reasonably priced menu selections- including family meals to-go. Take a look below!
TURKEY DINNER MEAL – $48
Your complete Thanksgiving meal for 4, made delicious and easy! Meals come with Sliced House Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Pan Gravy, Mixed Greens Salad + Dinner Rolls.
- Choose from an array of sides like:
- Yams – $10
- Sauteed Green Beans – $10
- Stuffing – $10
- Mashed Potatoes – $10
- Mixed Greens – $10
- Cranberry Sauce – $6
- Pan Gravy – $6
- Salad Dressing – $2
FRESH BAKED PIES + MORE
Windy Ridge has all of your favorite dessert treats, plus their famous Quiche for easy breakfast/brunch for the crew! Choose from selections like:
- Maple Pecan Pie – $25
- Mile High Apple Pie – $30
- Pumpkin Spice Pie- $25
- Chocolate Decadence GF – $35
- Ham + Swiss Quiche – $30
- Tomato + Spinach Quiche – $30
LINK: Order now!
LINK: Windy Ridge Cafe and Bakery
This story contains sponsored content.