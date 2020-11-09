The easiest way to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal

GTU Sponsor

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Make life a little easier this year and enjoy the comfort of home with the Windy Ridge Cafe and Bakery Thanksgiving To-Go menu.

You can use their easy online ordering system for all of your essentials, plus they offer convenient curbside pick-up. Your takeout meal and baked goods are fully cooked and ready to reheat and serve with warming instructions included.

Windy Ridge Cafe is a convenient alternative to Main Street dining. They have delicious comfort food you’re always craving in a cozy and warm environment. Whether you are dropping in for a quick lunch, enjoying a relaxing dinner, or picking up these amazing to-go meals, Windy Ridge Cafe is the place for quality food. They offer a wide variety of delicious, yet reasonably priced menu selections- including family meals to-go. Take a look below!

TURKEY DINNER MEAL – $48
Your complete Thanksgiving meal for 4, made delicious and easy!  Meals come with Sliced House Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Pan Gravy, Mixed Greens Salad + Dinner Rolls.

A LA CARTE SIDES

  • Choose from an array of sides like:
  • Yams – $10
  • Sauteed Green Beans – $10
  • Stuffing – $10
  • Mashed Potatoes – $10
  • Mixed Greens – $10
  • Cranberry Sauce – $6
  • Pan Gravy – $6
  • Salad Dressing – $2 

FRESH BAKED PIES + MORE
Windy Ridge has all of your favorite dessert treats, plus their famous Quiche for easy breakfast/brunch for the crew!  Choose from selections like:

  • Maple Pecan Pie – $25
  • Mile High Apple Pie – $30
  • Pumpkin Spice Pie- $25
  • Chocolate Decadence GF – $35
  • Ham + Swiss Quiche – $30
  • Tomato + Spinach Quiche – $30 

LINK: Order now!

LINK: Windy Ridge Cafe and Bakery

More Good Things Utah

Recipes

Featured Guests

Table Talk

Sign Up For Daily Emails

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics

Good Things Utah Sponsors