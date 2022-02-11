The Boat Show is in full swing! Grab tickets and head out and register to win a 5-day fishing trip to AK!

(Good Things Utah) We have Kip Ames, General Manager of Fred’s Marine in the studio to talk about all that they have to offer and how excited they are to be at The Utah Boat Show Expo this year!

Fred’s Marine is a family-owned and operated boat business that has been serving Layton, Utah since 2000. Fred opened his first store in 1980 because he wanted to be a shop that people trusted and knew that their boat was being serviced and maintained the way it should be.

The Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo opened Yesterday and Kip and the crew at Fred’s Marine are excited to be there with all of the excitement.

Consumer demand for recreational boats and personal watercraft has never been higher, which means the early bird gets the worm. If you wait too long to buy your new boat or wave runner, you may be disappointed by the low inventory come May and June.

The 56th Annual Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo is a one-stop marketplace for outdoor boating adventure and thrill! Whether you’re ready to buy a new boat, researching a future purchase, or exploring the latest boating accessories, you’ll want to grab your tickets for this weekend!

The Boat show will offer the latest in boating accessories, fishing guides and destinations and BMX pros will be performing tricks, flips, and jumps off-ramps!

Show attendees will be able to register to win a FIVE DAY fishing trip of a lifetime at R. W. Fishing Lodge located on the Kenai River in Alaska, courtesy of R.W. Fishing Lodge & 1280 The Zone radio.

You can head over to Fred’s Marine at 1215 West Hill Field Road, Layton, UT, Visit their Website or give them a call (801) 593-8345.

