(Good Things Utah) Jen Hritzak with Downeast Home and Nicea are enjoying the plus and comfy setting of Downeast in Millcreek today and they’re excited to tell us all about their upcoming Labor Day Sale that is going from August 25th – September 5th!

This is their BIGGEST Labor Day Sale that has ever been done! Offering 20% – 50%! This is the 1ST time upholstery has been 20% off, and they’ll be offering 30% off dining and beds! Not to mention, they’ll be giving 50% off overstocked items that contain a variety of furniture – select beds, dining coffee tables, accent chairs, desks, and MORE! Did we mention that many items in stock are ready to ship now throughout the store?

Let’s talk about a few of the items that we have for sale! The Caroline Dining Table, is currently 30% off – retails for $1595, and is currently on sale for $1116.50! This exquisite chair seats up to 10 with self-storing extension leaves – it’s so great that you don’t have to store heavy leaves in a closet as it tucks nicely in the table. Made of solid oak with an oak veneer middle makes it durable and super easy to clean! The Table also comes with a matching bench and chairs – sold separately. Downeast has a variety of chairs take this table more modern, bohemian, or whatever you’d like that best fits your personal style!

Next, The best-selling Cloud Sofa comes in a full collection and includes the sofa, loveseat, chair, ottoman, and introducing new left and right-facing chaise! Easy to clean with water-resistant fabric, great for families, and stylish for any home! Performance linen fabric is available in 2 neutral colors to work in any space: Canvas and Pepper and also introducing new performance velvet in Fog!

Lastly, let’s talk about the San Juan bed! A new bed collection with a coordinating nightstand and dresser, it’s been crafted with woven water hyacinth and accentuated by a delicate abaca rope band stripe. If you’re looking for the Modern Farmhouse style this is the perfect set for you! The dresser comes with 2 removable jewelry trays on the top drawers and 2 cedar lined drawers on the bottom.

Not only will Downeast have furniture on sale but also deals on clothing – $25 and UNDER!

Check out their website for additional information!

*Sponsored content.