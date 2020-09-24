The best year-round source for plants, garden supplies, and wisdom

Millcreek Gardens is your year-round source for plants, garden supplies, and wisdom. They carry Utah’s best roses, trees, shrubs, and perennials, along with a fantastic selection of herbs, vegetables, and seasonal color.

You’ll love their plant and tree nursery and garden center in Salt Lake City. It has rows upon rows of plant varieties that grow well in any garden. If your plant fails, they have a one-year return policy that lets you exchange your plant for a gift card. That’s how much they believe in their plants.

Whether you’re building your curb appeal, planning your dream garden, or just looking for new foliage or blooms, Millcreek Gardens is your dependable garden partner. Drop by their nursery in Salt Lake City, and stroll aisles upon aisles full of great ideas, healthy plants, and helpful people full of great advice.

To learn more about all they have to offer, visit Millcreek Gardens now.

