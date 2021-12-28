The best way to avoid losing things and keep track of what matters

(Good Things Utah) – Did you know the average American spends 2.5 days a year looking for lost items, collectively costing U.S. households $2.7 billion annually in replacement costs.

It’s that time of year where people around the world make resolutions to improve their lives and reach their goals in the New Year. Today on the show, Naz Perez speaks to Jon Freier about new wireless technology that can help keep you on track and organized in the New Year.

There’s a new wireless technology to help you manage your life, keep track of your most precious items, and more. T-Mobile recently launched SyncUP Tracker. SyncUP TRACKER brings peace of mind to customers’ most prized possessions and valuables, which is why we’re putting the power of our network behind it.

The device can be placed in your luggage, bags, bike and allow you to find it using an app on your phone if it becomes lost. The difference between this device and others is that it’s connected to the T-Mobile network instead of Bluetooth to be tracked.

Unlike trackers that rely on Bluetooth, SyncUP Tracker:

Runs on T-Mobile’s LTE network – covering 99% of Americans – so it can be found virtually anywhere.

Gives near real-time tracking and virtual boundary alerts even when hundreds of miles away.

Doesn’t need to be in a specific range or near a smartphone to work.

Check out all of the sweet features that come with SyncUP TRACKER below:

Location Tracking: Check the last known location on a map and get near real-time location tracking even when miles away.

Virtual Boundaries: Set virtual geofenced boundaries to get notified when it leaves the selected area so customers can quickly react.

Ring When Lost: Easily locate an item that’s nearby, but not in plain sight.

Customizable Profiles: Add a name, descriptor, photo – even select how often the device pings back its location to improve battery life and more – all bringing a more optimized tracking experience to fit the customers need.

Light Sensor: Optional feature can detect change in light (from dark to light) in the event the tracked belonging is moved – out of a locker, a backpack, or other!

Water and Dust Resistant: IP67 rated stands up to dust, water and drops.

Rechargeable battery: The 900 mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 7 days depending on usage.

If you’re a parent with a new teenage driver, you have the ability to set up a perimeter and will be alerted if your teenage driver goes outside that geofenced area.

For more information on the latest wireless technology, visit t-mobile.com.

This story contains sponsored content.