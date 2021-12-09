The best stores to shop for holiday gifts if you don’t know what to buy

(Good Things Utah) – Whether it’s shopping, dining, or strolling through a beautiful winter wonderland, City Creek Center offers something for everyone this holiday season. Today we are featuring gift ideas from some of City Creek Center’s newest stores.

1. Asher Golf

Layering Hoodie

Hottest Christmas gift item

The Perfect Hoodie for any occasion, golfer or non-golfer.

Buttery Soft Blend that as soon as you touch it will know that this isn’t your typical hoodie.

Hybrid Jacket

Wind Resistant. Mid-Weight Down Center to Keep you warm this Winter.

3 Colors are Available Including the Snow Camo Jacket.

Sport Jogger

The Ultimate Comfort Jogger.

Made for Traveling and On the Go. They are lightweight, a third protected pocket for more active lifestyles.

Beanie

The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Fleece Lined, Keeps you Warm even in Utah.

Gloves

Best Quality Golf Glove on the market

Great stocking stuffer

Gloves with a little bit of flair, not your average white golf glove. Muted, Tonal designs.

2. East Side Hype

Eastside HYPE focuses on introducing Salt Lake City to Streetwear. The company is always looking for new brands that it can bring to Salt Lake. They have created an outlet for this city to be able to stay in tune with fashion, stock up on every big Sneaker drop, and make sure they carry the best brands in today’s fashion. East Side Hype has higher standards for style.

3. Mineral and Matter

One of City Creek Center’s newest stores, Mineral and Matter has been open for eight years and is female-owned with 20 part-time and full-time women employees. The store features a house line of handmade jewelry. One of the specialties is a ring made of 14k gold fill metal, lasts for years, won’t tarnish, or have the gold rub off, and can get wet (wear daily)

They carry more than 80 other small brands, most of which are owned by women. Mineral and Matter carries organic cotton bandanas, designed in collaboration with our graphic designer, Hot Slice Designs, and printed with a fair-trade partner.

They carry a selection of crystals and mineral specimens collected from around the world from women or family-owned and small business mines when possible

4. Stance

Always a favorite gift, Stace has something for men, women, and children. Stance is known for its fashionable, comfortable socks, but now Stance also offers a new Active Apparel line. The line is composed of graphic t-shirts, joggers, hoodies, beanies, and caps.

5. Giving Machines

Giving back to others can be one of the greatest gifts of all. This year, City Creek Center is thrilled to have The Giving Machines on-site at the Center. Located just outside of the food court, visitors to City Creek Center can provide an instant act of service by donating at special vending machines called Giving Machines. With a simple card swipe, individuals can purchase items for people in Utah and around the world.

Charity partners include Rose Park Community Center, Utah Refugee Connection, Rise Up School of Dance, American Indian Services, Care.org, the USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Check out City Creek Center now.

This story contains sponsored content.