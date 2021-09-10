The best spinal cord rehabilitation hospital in the surrounding states is right here in Salt Lake City

(GTU) – Dr. Venessa Lee, MD, is an Assistant Professor (Clinical) of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Utah. A graduate of the residency program at the University of Utah, she recently joined as faculty after completing her spinal cord injury fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Dr. Lee enjoys caring for her Spinal Cord Injury patients throughout the continuum of care with a special interest in recreation, adaptive sports, neurogenic bladder, and spasticity management. She also is passionate about medical education and enjoys teaching medical students and residents. She joined Good Things Utah today to talk about spinal cord injuries (SCI).

The estimated number of people with SCI living in the United States is approximately 296,000, according to National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center. The average age at injury is 43-years old and about 78% of new SCI’s are male.

Spinal Cord Injury inhibits the ability of patients to move some muscles or experience some sensation beneath the injury site. Other times, when someone sustains a complete spinal cord injury, they won’t be able to move their muscles or experience sensation beneath the injury site.

Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital

The Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital is the only Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accredited Spinal Cord Specialty Program in Utah and many of the surrounding states. The Spinal Cord Injury Program at the hospital includes a dedicated spinal cord team with board-certified physiatrists subspecializing in spinal cord injury.

Right now, in light of COVID-19, the hospital is offering virtual care, urgent care, and in-person visits. To protect you and keep everyone safe, face masks are required at all times while inside U of U Health facilities.

The interdisciplinary spinal cord injury team helps patients thrive, with occupational and physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, psychologists, and more. They offer:

Ventilator weaning and management

Diaphragmatic Pacing Program

1:1 individualized education

Peer support

Advanced assistive technology

The University of Utah Health system created an outreach support program called TRAILS (Technology Recreation Access Independent Lifestyle Sports). For more information about our Spinal Cord Injury Program at Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital, visit the University of Utah Health Spinal Cord Injury.

