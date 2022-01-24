The best snowmobiling trails in the state are unknown to most Utahn’s: How you can gain access

(Good Things Utah) – Utah’s snowy mountains and amazing rocky terrain aren’t just open to skiers and snowboarders. Utah is also an outdoor playground for snowmobiling, featuring dozens of popular trailheads all around the state. However, unknown to many are the trails outside of Beaver County just begging to be discovered.

Terrain ranges from steep hill climbing to trail riding or just playing in a powdery meadow. Those with the proper equipment and avalanche skills can access steep hill climbing terrain and steep, treed boondocking. Those without avalanche skills or equipment can have a blast in gentler beginner-friendly terrain.

One of Utah’s best areas to snowmobile is located just outside of Beaver, Utah. The rocky crags of Mt. Terrill, the vast expanses of the Fish Lake Hightop and Sevier Plateau, and the beauty of the Tushar Mountains offer excellent snowmobiling and are sights not soon forgotten. If you are unfamiliar with the two areas below, make sure you hire a snowmobiling guide to help you navigate and keep you safe.

Kent’s Lake Trail

Beautiful canyon riding and gradual climbing make Kent’s Lake Trail a favorite of many riders. This well-groomed trail features twists and turns for riders experiencing the Tushar Mountains. Expansive play areas can be found near the junction of Kent’s Lake and Three Creeks trails.

Access to Big Flat

With easy access to Big Flat, one of the region’s most well-known and beloved winter play areas. Accessing Junction Trailhead offers a somewhat steeper climb to the top of Beaver Mountain. Several moderately steep switchbacks reward riders with beautiful views of the surrounding valleys and Piute Reservoir.

Where to rent snowmobiles in Beaver County, Utah

If you’re looking for someone to help you access these snowmobiling havens, a local rental and guide service is probably your best bet. Rock’n J Rentals believes the best days are those spent outdoors exploring together – When you throw in some Powersports, it gets even better.

They started the company with the hopes of sharing some of their favorite past times with others, from paddle boarding on high mountain lakes to riding the wakes in Lake Powell, throwing down some jumps at Minersville Reservoir, riding fat tire e-bikes down trails, or shredding the powder on Beaver Mountain, Rock’n J rentals want to share it with you.

Rock’n J Rentals is all about the adventure. This family-run business specializes in outdoor Powersports rentals to keep you and your family outside and exploring all year long. They have rentals for every season and an endless supply of adventure ideas.

Snowmobiles are available for full-day and multi-day rentals 7 days a week from mid-December – to March. Starting at only $200 a day, you can choose from these amazing machines when you work with Rock’n J Rentals:

Ski Doo Summit 600 SP’s

Polaris RMK Pro 800’s

Polaris RMK Pro 600’s

Call 435-421-1988 or visit Rock’n J Rentals now for more information.

