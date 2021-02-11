The best romance novels for Valentine’s day? 3 love stories you need to read

It’s getting close to Valentine’s Day, and love is on the mind. Melissa Dalton Martinez, Host & Book Reviewer for The Book Break has three fun and different love stories for every kind of romance reader. All three of these books are available now on Amazon.com in both ebook and paperback.

The first recommendation is a book for those that love historical romance; it’s the newly published second edition of The Lady and the Knight, by Darryl Harris. This book takes place in England during the renaissance period of the 1500’s. The author, Darryl Harris, is a phenomenal historian and he does a great job of bringing the 1500’s to life during a monumental time in history when the Bible was first translated into English and turmoil surrounded England.

Lady Elinor Marbury never wanted to be a spy, but if it will save her from a forced marriage, she will do it. She never expected to fall for the man she is to spy on.

Elinor is summoned to a meeting with the powerful Bishop Tunstall, who asks her to spy on Garrett Bloxham, a merchant, and knight. She tries to say no, but when the bishop tells her the king will reward her by sending Oswyn away so she won’t have to marry him, she reluctantly agrees.

Her job is simple—learn whether Garret is illegally importing English Bibles. Unfortunately, this becomes more complicated than predicted when she develops feelings for him.

The next recommendation is for anyone who loves unique romances. The Very Real World of Emily Adams, by Samantha Rose, is an urban fantasy novel tied in with a unique romance. Also, this book just won the “2020 Best Indie Book Award, Urban Fantasy.”

This is a debut novel for Utah author Samantha Rose, so to win this kind of award is really incredible.

In this book you meet Emily Adams right as she’s lost everything. Injured from a fight with her now officially-ex-boyfriend, she’s fled to an unfamiliar city with nothing but the change in her pocket. As hope slips away, she seeks to put a permanent end to her pain . . . until she has an enchanting encounter with a magic man in a dress.

Given a new chance at life, Emily embarks on a journey with her new BFF, and a band of eccentric musicians. As her feelings start to grow for the lead singer, she wonders if she actually deserves to love, and be loved, again. But right as she starts to feel like love might be a possibility, strange creatures start popping up, and she must depend on magic and strength she didn’t know she had, to save the ones that mean the most to her.

The final recommendation is a lovely regency romance with a twist! The book is Georgana’s Secret, by Arlem Hawks. Georgana’s Secret is something I haven’t seen recently, a regency romance that takes place on the high seas!

Georgana Woodall dreams of freedom—freedom from her past and freedom from her secret. She has been living on her father’s ship for years, disguised as a cabin boy named “George.” But hiding her true self is becoming more difficult, and she yearns to break free of her life on the sea. She’s already missed too many seasons in London, and her chances of being welcomed back into polite society and finding a suitable husband are slipping away.



Lieutenant Dominic Peyton has no time in his life for love, not with his dedication to His Majesty’s Royal Navy claiming his full attention. Determined to prove himself to his new captain, he strives to be an exemplary officer and leader. When Lieutenant Peyton sees the captain’s cabin boy being harassed by the crew, he takes the boy under his wing.



Georgana quickly loses her heart to Dominic’s compassion and care, but need to maintain her disguise as a cabin boy, she is convinced nothing can come of her affection.

