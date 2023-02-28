Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — As soon as the doors of VIA 313 opened in Utah, pizza lovers all around the state rejoiced. Known for their Detroit-style pizza, VIA 313 brings a unique and delicious spin to the classic dish. But it’s not just the pizza that sets them apart from the rest. It’s their commitment to their community and giving back.

Every month, VIA 313 launches a limited-time pizza and cocktail, where a portion of proceeds from those specials are then given to a local charity. So guests can eat well AND give back to their communities. It’s a win-win situation, and it’s something that VIA 313 is passionate about.

The special for March and April is the Tikka Masala Pizza. The pizza is a unique blend of spicy and savory flavors, with a creamy tomato sauce, tandoori chicken, caramelized onions, and cilantro. It’s a flavor explosion that will have your taste buds dancing.

But it’s not just the pizza that’s special. VIA 313 has also created a unique cocktail to pair with the pizza, the Mango Lassi Martini. It’s a delicious blend of mango, yogurt, and vodka, with a touch of spice from cardamom. It’s the perfect complement to the Tikka Masala Pizza, and it’s a cocktail that you won’t find anywhere else.

When you order the Tikka Masala Pizza and Mango Lassi Martini, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity. It’s something that VIA 313 takes very seriously, and it’s a way for them to give back to the community that has supported them.

VIA 313 is more than just a pizza place. It’s a community hub, where people can come together and enjoy good food and good company. The owners, Brandon and Zane Hunt, are committed to creating a welcoming environment for everyone who walks through their doors. They’ve created a space that feels like home, with comfortable seating, friendly staff, and a relaxed atmosphere.

But it’s not just the atmosphere that keeps people coming back. It’s the pizza. VIA 313’s Detroit-style pizza is something special. It’s made with a thick, chewy crust that’s crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella and brick cheese, which gives it a unique flavor and texture. And the toppings are always fresh and flavorful.

One of the most popular pizzas on the menu is the Cadillac, which is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, and pickled jalapenos. It’s a spicy and savory combination that’s hard to resist. Another favorite is the Detroiter, which has a spicy tomato sauce, pepperoni, and a dollop of ricotta cheese on top. It’s a pizza that will have you coming back for more.

But it’s not just the regular menu that’s worth trying. VIA 313 is always coming up with new and exciting pizza combinations, like the Tikka Masala Pizza. It’s a great way to try something different and support a local charity at the same time.

Overall, VIA 313 is a must-visit for any pizza lover in Utah. Not only do they make delicious pizza, but they also have a commitment to their community that is rare to find in a restaurant. When you dine at VIA 313, you know that you’re not just supporting a business, but you’re also supporting a local charity. It’s a great feeling to know that your meal is making a difference in someone’s life.

Head on over to VIA 313 and try the Tikka Masala Pizza and Mango Lassi Martini. You won’t be disappointed, and you’ll be doing your part to support your community.

*Sponsored Content.