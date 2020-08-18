The best comfortable face masks you can wear all-day

Good Things Utah’s favorite blanket-maker, Blankets By Brian, is now making uniquely designed face masks in a variety of fabrics, colors, and themes. The surge in demand for face masks prompted Blankets By Brian to design and manufacture masks that weren’t just about keeping you safe but also making sure you are comfortable. So what makes them unique?

Depending on the design of certain masks, they either fell away from your face or pressed too tightly against your face. Some designs caused uncomfortable behind the ear irritation, while others left skin inflamed and acne-prone. Masks by Blankets by Brian have a deeper cut under the eye so it won’t rub on eyelids or glasses, & a bigger air pocket in the front for staying cooler on your face. The sides are angled up towards your ears for added comfort. No more having your ears fold in towards your face!

The masks use a thinner fabric than most traditional cloth masks meaning breathing through it all day will never be a problem. Not only are Blankets By Brian masks more comfortable, so you fidget with them less, but they are also lightweight enough to wear during outdoor workouts, while running errands, or even having a long conversation with a friend. And unlike most masks online, Blankets By Brian makes different sizes so you can get the right fit every time.

Don’t wait, these masks will go quick. If you order four masks right now, you can get the fifth mask for free. Don’t forget to check out the special back-to-school sale at checkout as well.

Get the best mask you’ll ever wear at Blankets By Brian!