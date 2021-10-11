The best aesthetic treatments for fall-winter now available at a discount

(Good Things Utah) – Matthew Walker, Operations Director at Form Spa joined Nicea Degering to talk about their special event coming up and what sets them apart from other aesthetic spas in the Salt Lake valley.

Form Spa’s main goal is to meet patients where they are at, regardless of where that is. Too frequently society overlooks the emotional toll of struggling with self-image. At Form Spa, they want to empower patients by helping them find that confidence and building upon it.

Form Spa in Salt Lake City

It can be very difficult to talk about aspects of your appearance that affect self-confidence. It’s even harder to go to an event with a lot of people to do it. Form Spa wants to extend both of their best deals of the year and more importantly, a non-judgmental hand to those at home who may not be comfortable coming into an office setting.

I believe everyone should have the ability to feel beautiful. MATTHEW WALKER, OPERATIONS DIRECTOR AT FORM SPA

From Spa are not going to point out everything that is wrong with a patient’s appearance. Instead, they are going to focus on what might be holding someone back from regaining confidence and provide options to address those insecurities. Finding the right med spa is an important first step! Patients should look into setting up a consultation so they can discuss their concerns and aesthetic goals.

Special Deals and Event Details at Form Spa

To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, Form Spa will be holding a party stocked full of door-busting giveaways, surprise hourly giveaways, and some super cool prizes. Form Spa has been inspiring confidence for 5 years, and that is always something to celebrate.

Form Spa is excited to include Face Hope Foundation in this year’s event. It is a foundation focused on bringing its mission to life by improving lives through inspiring confidence. A portion of sales from the event along with $100 from Form Spa for every new membership during the event will be donated to the foundation.

Other Event Details:

Wednesday, October 13 th 11am-6pm

11am-6pm Hourly treatment demos & presentations from providers

Hourly Giveaways

Food truck (tacos)

Free consultations

Door prizes

Gifts for members

Join From Spa on Wednesday, October 13th from 11 am-6 pm, and get ready to get your confidence and save some money doing it! Download the event flyer or follow Form Spa on Facebook and Instagram for more details. The event details and massive savings are also shown below.

Go to Form Spa to learn more.

