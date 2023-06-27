Help fulfill the back-to-school wishes of kids living at The Road Home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This month’s Community Advocate honor shines a spotlight on The Road Home’s annual Apple Tree Campaign and one of its coordinators, Karissa Guthrie.

The Apple Tree campaign collects back-to-school items for kids that live in The Road Home with their family. They’re currently collecting clothing, shoes, backpacks, sanitary and toiletry items as well as school supplies.

The Advocates Injury Attorneys are a sponsor and community partner of the Apple Tree Campaign – encouraging people to support the cause by donating needed items.

Visit The Advocates to pick an apple from the Road Home Apple Tree and help provide much needed supplies to help children experiencing homelessness succeed at school. Find a location nearest you at UtahAdvocates.com – Murray, Ogden and American Fork. The apples hanging on the tree represent a child’s wish – it includes their name, age, size and wish (socks, shoes, pants etc…). Pick apples, do the shopping, and then bring the items back to The Advocates office. The campaign runs from 7/3-7/31.

You can also help The Road Home and The Advocates by making a financial donation via Venmo.

Nominate a Community Advocate here.

Visit The Advocates Injury Attorneys online for more information about their legal services and support of other community advocates.

Learn more about The Road Home online.

