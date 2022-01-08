The 4-star luxury buffet at Deer Valley Resort you’ve never heard of

(Good Things Utah) – Award-winning Park City, Utah dining awaits guests at Glitretind Restaurant in Park City where a warm, luxurious environment is framed by stunning views of Deer Valley Resort. Stein Eriksen Lodge was the first luxury hotel in Utah to offer a weekly Sunday brunch buffet, and it has remained one of the restaurant’s most celebrated offerings.

Hosted in the Four-Star Glitretind Restaurant, the brunch features menu favorites and specials created by VP of Food and Beverage Operations and Corporate Chef, Zane Holmquist, and Executive Chef, Jonathon Miller.

Chef, Zane Holmquist, focuses on seasonal menus and fresh, local, and sustainable ingredients for his award-winning dishes. The knowledgeable sommelier is charged with selecting, purchasing, and pairing wine with the seasonal menus.

This luxurious Forbes Four-Star mountainside dining is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and weekly for Sunday Brunch. A warm and elegant setting awaits, perfect for a traditional dining experience, romantic night out, or a mid-day break from skiing Deer Valley’s best resorts.

This extravagant spread features traditional breakfast items along with a carving station, several hot entrées, a variety of salads and starches, shrimp, crab claws, salmon, fresh fruit, fresh crêpes, omelets, and house-made pastries.

Experience tastes as bold and breathtaking as the mountain vistas that surround you. Reservations for the Deer Valley restaurant are highly recommended.

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah. Stop by www.TasteUT.com for an innovative, interactive website as we introduce Utah to inspiring culinary destinations and grow Utah’s food tourism to the world. Get tasting Utah!

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.