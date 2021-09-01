The 3 best Labor Day deals on furniture for your home

It’s Downeast’s biggest sale of the year! Save up to 25% Off Everything in their home collection! Plus, take an additional 25% Off Home Clearance. Yep, make sure you go!

Labor Day is right around the corner, and it’s one of Downeast Home’s biggest sales events of the season. If you have not been to a Downeast Home Store lately, you are in for a wonderful surprise. You’ll find brand new furniture collections in bedding, sofas, dining tables, chairs, accessories, and more. But, before you come down for the huge Labor Day sale, Downeast wanted to share some of their favorite things in store right now!

Devereaux Sectional The comfortable and casual style of the Devereaux Sectional makes it a favorite with every member of the family. Its long, clean lines give it modern appeal, and the full, plush cushions and deep seating provide ample comfort for family movie night or quiet reading time. Get 10% OFF on the Devereaux 4 Piece Sectional.

Stockholm Dining Table Substantial yet transitional, the Stockholm Dining Table is a timeless piece to enjoy for years to come. Inspired by Scandinavian design, the table’s minimalistic look is simple and understated allowing it to easily fit into many styles and spaces. Pair with the Stockholm Dining Bench or Stockholm Chair to easily fit six at the table. Get 20% OFF the Stockholm Dining Table.

Newton Rug The Newton Collection is focused on adding visual interest to your home. With linear designs, textured yarn coils, and macramé fringe, the collection leads your eyes throughout the space. This rug is and hand-woven has no backing and is made in India. Get 10% OFF the Newton Rug.

Come into Downeast Home for the Labor Day sales event. Find a location near you.

This story contains sponsored content.