Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The 2023 Utah Boat Show is FINALLY here and that means that spring is just around the corner! Now is not the time to hesitate to get ready and find the best accessories and gear for those weekends on the lake!

Today we have Jeremy Thornell with Marine Products in the studio to show off just a few things they will have available at the Boat show starting February 9th – 12th! He talks about the wakefoil, waterski, and wakeboard and who these products are perfect for!

Marine Products has been in business since 1979 and they’re located at 949 West 1700 South in Salt Lake City. You can see more of their products and everything they have to offer by visiting the Boat Show!

Don’t miss out, enter to win a 4-pack of tickets HERE!

Place: Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 State Street, Sandy, Utah 84070

Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 State Street, Sandy, Utah 84070 Admission: Adults : $13 at the Box Office – Buy tickets online and SAVE $2

$13 at the Box Office – Buy tickets online and SAVE $2 Mountain America Expo Center’s 300,000 square feet filled with over $50 million worth of 2023 boats, recreational equipment and marine accessories. Boat displays include ski boats, wakeboard boats, surf boats, cruisers, fishing boats, pontoon boats, speedboats, houseboat dealers, personal watercraft, trucks and more.

Accessories: Boating Accessories include: the latest in wake surf boards, water skis, wakeboards, wake skates, tubes, boat towers, speakers, stereos, lights, boat covers, bimini tops, awnings, storage, shrink wrap, docks & lifts, boat flooring, swim platforms, mooring lines, clothing, life jackets, swimwear, floats, decking, bumpers, hitches, stand up paddle boards. Fishing guides and destinations. Anything you need for boating is here.

Boating Accessories include: the latest in wake surf boards, water skis, wakeboards, wake skates, tubes, boat towers, speakers, stereos, lights, boat covers, bimini tops, awnings, storage, shrink wrap, docks & lifts, boat flooring, swim platforms, mooring lines, clothing, life jackets, swimwear, floats, decking, bumpers, hitches, stand up paddle boards. Fishing guides and destinations. Anything you need for boating is here. 5050 BMX: BMX pros will be performing trick, flips and jumps off ramps.

BMX pros will be performing trick, flips and jumps off ramps. Pro-wakeboarders : Including Noah Flegal from Hyperlite, Will Asher from HO Waterskis, Parks Bonifay and Jake Pelot from Ronix. Brooks Wilson and Chris Rossi from Radar Skis. Megan Eethell and Baily Dunn from Liquid Force and other pros will be signing autographs at Marine Products booth. (Pro Riders subject to change)

: Including Noah Flegal from Hyperlite, Will Asher from HO Waterskis, Parks Bonifay and Jake Pelot from Ronix. Brooks Wilson and Chris Rossi from Radar Skis. Megan Eethell and Baily Dunn from Liquid Force and other pros will be signing autographs at Marine Products booth. (Pro Riders subject to change) 3-time All PAC-12 Tightend: Brant Kuithe (pronounced keeth-ee) the 3-time All PAC-12 Tightend, returning for his senior year on the Utah Utes football team, is in for boat show Saturday night. He will be signing autographs in the Marine Products and MasterCraft booths Saturday night.

Brant Kuithe (pronounced keeth-ee) the 3-time All PAC-12 Tightend, returning for his senior year on the Utah Utes football team, is in for boat show Saturday night. He will be signing autographs in the Marine Products and MasterCraft booths Saturday night. The Surf Park : Rivox Surf Machines combines the best of at-home water sports fun. From beginner to advanced surfing, to swim spa features where flip turns to become a thing of the past. Our innovative and first-of-its-kind Rivox Surf Machines are designed to maximize your experience and bring the enjoyment of the lake or ocean right to your home.

: Rivox Surf Machines combines the best of at-home water sports fun. From beginner to advanced surfing, to swim spa features where flip turns to become a thing of the past. Our innovative and first-of-its-kind Rivox Surf Machines are designed to maximize your experience and bring the enjoyment of the lake or ocean right to your home. Grand Prize: Show attendees will be able to register to win a (5) five-day fishing trip of a lifetime at R. W. Fishing Lodge located on the Kenai River in Alaska, courtesy of R.W. Fishing Lodge & 1280 The Zone radio. (Rules and Restrictions on Greenband.com)

Show attendees will be able to register to win a (5) five-day fishing trip of a lifetime at R. W. Fishing Lodge located on the Kenai River in Alaska, courtesy of R.W. Fishing Lodge & 1280 The Zone radio. (Rules and Restrictions on Greenband.com) Parking: Mountain America Exposition Center has – FREE PARKING.

Head on over to the Utah Boat Show website to check out the entire list of dealers that will be attending or to purchase tickets!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.