Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Starting tomorrow, Salt Lake is hosting the pro basketball’s NBA All-Star Weekend which means the city is guaranteed to be filled with music, food trucks, dancing, live DJs, and more!

With the entire city being taken over, you’re probably asking yourself “Where do I start? Where is the best party going to be?”

We have the answer for you! You’re going to want to make sure you join the Ultimate NBA All-Star weekend experience at 711 S. State Street! The area will be taken over by the “All-Star Moon Base” and located behind Dragonfly Wellness!

Come celebrate with mental health and wellness activities PLUS happy hours, dance parties that will be featuring DJ Envy, Taiki Nulight, Big Budah, and DJ Shortkut from Invisible Scratch Pickles, and much, much more!

With all of the health and wellness professionals that are going to be available, you’ll be able to keep the party going all weekend long with the help of Yoga, liquid IVs, and the positive energy that will be flowing throughout the area!

Ultimate geo-dome experience!

Take a look at a few of the options that will be available:

Sneaker Ball Grab your dopest sneakers and jam out!

Allstar Snow Globe Featuring one of-a kind projection-mapped, geodesic dome experience!

All-Star Game Watch Party Free event for 21+ if you are looking for the best place to watch the game and hang with friends. No tickets are necessary.

Old School Allstars Hip Hop and R&B throwbacks spinning all evening with Big Budah who will keep the positive energy flowing!

The Energy Experience Create a positive energy flow and help to create a positive, loving flow in surrounding communities.



Make sure you grab your tickets to this weekend’s event!

