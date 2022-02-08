Tender, fall-off-the-bone Curry Goat and Oxtail. Authentic Jamaican dishes in St. George?

Papa’s Got Jerk is St. George’s and Southern Utah first Jamaican restaurant bringing authentic Jamaican food and culture to the community, located in The Shoppes at Zion – Factory Outlet mall, 250 Red Cliffs Drive, Ste. 16B.

Cheryl is from Kingston, Jamaica where much of Jamaican culture is centered around food, which Cheryl has always had a natural gift for cooking. When she moved from Jamaica to New York City, cooking her favorite Jamaican dishes was one way she felt close to home. Her deep Jamaican roots are very dear to her and she has never stopped making her favorite dishes.

The family relocated from New York City to St. George 17-1/2 years ago. In December of 2012, Cheryl decided it was time to expand her kitchen. She began catering events and attending local festivals in the St. George, UT area. Drawing on a melting pot of culinary techniques, spices, and flavors, Jamaican cuisine is a truly global experience. Some of their signature dishes are: Oxtail with Butter beans, Curry Goat, Jerk Chicken, Jerk Pork and Brown Stew Chicken, all served with our signature Jamaican Rice & Peas.

At Papa’s Got Jerk, each meal/dish is made fresh every day and some items are made as ordered to maintain its freshness and great quality.

You can find their menu here and more online at PapasGotJerkStg.com

