SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Teens receiving cancer treatment aren’t always well enough to go to their high school prom, so Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital brought prom night to them.

Patients ages 15 and up were able to dress up in formal attire and dance the night away on Saturday night at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, thanks to dedicated caregivers at the hospital who didn’t want health issues to disrupt the treasured high-school tradition.

Cohen Jones, age 16, and his date arrived at the prom in a limousine.

“When he asked his date to the prom, he told her it was for kids like him who missed out on everything because of cancer,” said Cohen’s mom Kellie Jones.

Cohen has been treated at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital for the blood disorder, severe aplastic anemia, which affects his body’s production of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. He has had two bone marrow transplants.

Complications arose when Cohen contracted the Epstein-Barr virus while immunocompromised, resulting in eight hospital says in the past two years, his mom said.

For Cohen, who is still healing from the disease, the prom was a welcome night of fun. He and his date stepped out of the limo and into a sparkling dance hall, complete with food, a DJ, photography and a photo booth, thanks to community generosity.

They were joined by other kids who came from home and their hospital rooms, where they received special salon services to help them look and feel their best for their special night.

Intermountain Primary Children’s doctors, nurses, child life specialists and other teams of caregivers also donned their formal wear and participated in the prom.

“Cancer robs our patients of so many of life’s special moments and milestones, and the prom was an opportunity for us to make sure they didn’t have to miss out,” said Davi Vitela, child life specialist at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “This was the first prom we’ve held for our patients, and it was a lot of fun.”

Every day, Intermountain Primary Children’s oncology experts treat 35 kids in inpatient areas and 60 more kids needing cancer-related outpatient visits. The nationally ranked cancer program includes the latest research and treatment for non-malignant blood disorders like sickle-cell anemia, as well as bone marrow transplants, gene-based therapies, and clinical trials.

Starting in early 2024, cancer services will be extended to the second Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital campus under construction in Lehi – all made possible by Intermountain Health’s more than $600 million Primary Promise philanthropic campaign to create the nation’s model health system for children.

Visit IntermountainHealth.org for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.