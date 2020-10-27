Teen heroically intervenes to stop a suicide attempt

This month’s Community Advocate is Brysen Bocchino. The West Jordan teen is being honored for helping stop a suicide attempt. Brysen connected with Emma Wheeler on the Safe UT app, an app for young people in crisis that is operated by the Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute.

After realizing Emma could have been in actual danger, Brysen began probing for relevant information that could identify her location and came up with a home address in West Jordan. He quickly called paramedics who arrived at the house shortly after. After some time recovering in the hospital, Emma is now in good health all thanks to the quick thinking of her hero, Brysen.

The Advocates at Driggs, Bills & Day wants to shine the spotlight on people throughout Utah who have gone the extra mile to do the right thing. Whether these people have saved the lives of others, helped those in financial need, or simply acted as a friend for someone who needed to be cared for, the Advocates would like to hear from you. Do you know a person who has helped someone in need?

If you have, please fill out the form below to nominate a good Samaritan you know. The most generous nominee will be selected and announced on Good Things Utah weekly. Each month, a new winner will be featured on Good Things Utah as a recognition for their service. They will also receive a gift certificate for dinner and a movie.

