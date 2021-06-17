Technical college gives a hands-on experience to their students

GTU Sponsor

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Jordan Rushton, VP of Instruction, Dixie Technical College, and Demi Lyman, a Current Student in the Pharmacy Tech Program from Dixie Technical College shared about their education and career experience.

Demi shares hows she left a different University because she was unhappy and not thriving and now has found her path and is very excited about her new career path.

Jordan discussed how great the program is, especially because it is a hands-on learning experience.

Enroll today and spread the word!

For more information on how to enroll visit Dixie Techincal College’s website.

More Good Things Utah

Recipes

Featured Guests

Table Talk

Sign Up For Daily Emails

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files