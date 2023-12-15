SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( Good Things Utah) – Give joy and make a difference this holiday season by partnering with Papa Murphy’s Pizza and Toys For Tots alongside ABC4/CW30 and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Join the spirit of giving by donating new, unwrapped toys at any Utah Papa Murphy’s Pizza, select Nevada and Wyoming locations, or the ABC4/CW30 Studio (2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City) until December 17th. Your generosity brings the joy of Christmas to deserving children.

It earns you a Papa Murphy’s Thank You card with over $45 in discounts. Pick up one of Papa Murphy’s Take n Bake pizzas, and together, let’s deliver hope to children at Christmastime and beyond. Learn more at ToysForTots.org and find a Papa Murphy’s Pizza near you at PapaMurphys.com.

Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s Pizza