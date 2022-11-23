SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Born and raised in Utah, a young Taylor Frey decided to take his performing arts talents to new heights by moving away from home. Following his time as a missionary in Brazil, he quickly went on to New York City, pursuing a career on Broadway.

This experience has now taken him to Hollywood as an on-screen actor — seen in the upcoming film titled A Christmas To Treasure, where he acts alongside co-star and husband Kyle Dean Massey, also an accomplished actor and singer.

Taylor can be seen in his live Cabaret performance on December 2nd at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center — a production that recently debuted in New York City. In it, he recounts stories of struggle and triumph as a standby for the stars, CEO, and father. Selections include music from Broadway’s Waitress, Bridges of Madison County, and South Pacific, along with many renditions of his pop favorites.

“I feel like I’ve come into my own in these last five years,” Frey remarks about his journey. “The show came so naturally. It was so easy to write… And it bleeds into the songs [really] effortlessly.”

Taylor and Kyle both joined Good Things Utah for live in-studio performances. The couple is also spreading the word about Elevate — their IVF company that has helped thousands who can’t conceive on their own to become parents.

According to actor and co-founder Kyle Dean Massey: “We help people find surrogates, egg donors… Actually, quite a few in Utah. We work all over the world, and we help people build their family through these means — kind of like we did…”

Follow along with them on social media at @TaylorFrey and @KyleDeanMassey.

