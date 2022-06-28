(Good Things Utah) Whether it’s grabbing a full meal or a small bite, a dining establishment in Southern Utah called Café Sabor is giving residents wholesome flavors from some of our most cherished Mexican dishes. Locals agree they’re one of the best experiences in the state, voted ‘Best Mexican Restaurant’ by Best of Southern Utah for 4 years in a row now.

On top of their food, locals keep coming back for the wonderful staff making everyone feel welcome throughout their dining experience.

“You come in here, we just want to make sure that you guys feel at home,” says Jayce, General Manager of Café Sabor. “We want you guys to know that we’re here to take care of you in every way possible.”

Fans of Café Sabor know that everything is made with quality ingredients including classic bites like their Fresh Guacamole, Spinach Artichoke Dip, and Carne Asada Fries or tasty gourmet favorites like Enchiladas, Fajitas, and Chili Verde. Those with a sweet tooth enjoy their homemade Horchata and Fried Ice Cream — the perfect way to top off a wonderful meal.

For more information and to browse their menu, go to www.CafeSabor.com or follow along on social media at @cafesabor.

Find a Utah location nearest you:

LOGAN, UT 600 W. Center St.

Logan, UT 84321

(435) 752-8088 LAYTON, UT 200 S. Main St.

Layton, UT 84041

(385) 245-1636 ST. GEORGE, UT 290 E. St. George Blvd.

St. George, UT 84770

435-218-7775

**This segment contains sponsored content