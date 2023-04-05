SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Soon the snow will melt and we’ll be itching to get outside for a fun spring picnic. Katy Sine, host of Taste Utah, shares some delicious spring picnic pick me up ideas and inspiration. Katy encourages you to get outside and pair up your favorite restaurant with your favorite park or picnic spot.

Katy’s Suggestions:

Nomad/Liberty Park (Nomad-East.com)

Dish: 1 pizza: The Roni Boy or Pretty in Pink

2 salads: The Salmon Salad and The Wedge Salad

Stratford Proper/Sugarhouse Park (ProperBrewingCo.com)

Dish: 2 Burgers: The Stratford Burger and Veggie Burger & 2 Sides: Fried Pickles and an Order of Fries

And just in case Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, Katy has an indoor “picnic” recommendation:

Caputo’s Market/ 3 locations (Caputos.com)

Dish: A Custom Charcuterie Board, 2 Sandwiches: The Meatball and The Roasted Reds, 2 Sides: The Side Pesto Pasta Salad and The Greek Side Salad

Discover more delicious destinations and great food stories at TasteUtah.com. And Watch Taste Utah with Katy Sine, Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4!

Sponsored by Utah Restraurant Association.