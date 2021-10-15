Taste Utah visits WB’s Eatery in Ogden in preparation for Season 8 opener this weekend!

(Good Things Utah) – Katy Sine with Taste Utah visited WB’s Eatery in Ogden and got to dip in and taste some of their many original dishes with Patrick, the Director of Operations at this favorite northern Utah restaurant.

Wb’s Eatery is known for being casual in every way, but they take their love of food, drink, and friends seriously! Art on the walls, cocktails in the shaker, coffee in the press – WB’s Eatery is your spot to kickback with friends, shop the market, and live the lifestyle.

Just as you’d expect an art cafe to be, the atmosphere at WB’s is lively and more than welcoming. The bites are simple, yet exquisitely well-crafted and taste absolutely delicious. They offer a spot-on selection of wines, craft beers, and creative cocktails that make it hard to settle on simply eating food.

Pop in for a grab-and-go coffee or snack—or settle in and stay awhile, browsing on books, throwing on a record, or just visiting with a friend. WB’s is Situated in the historic Monarch building in Ogden’s Nine Rails art district, they’re a daily stop for neighborhood visitors, concert-goers, gallery strollers, studio artists, students, and nine-to-fivers. It’s just the right something for your day, any time of the day.

Season 8 of Taste Utah

Taste Utah is announced season 8 of Taste Utah Bytes earlier this week on Good Things Utah. Make sure you catch the premiere on Sunday, October 17, exclusively on ABC4 at 9:30 AM.

Taste Utah is currently filming season 8 — if you’d like to be featured or want to see your favorite restaurant featured, DM Katy on Instagram before it’s too late.

This story contains sponsored content.