SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s time to hit the road and take a delicious culinary journey across Utah. Kay Sine with Taste Utah has mapped out a wonderful Dining Destination Travel Itinerary for you. Let’s get tasting!

Northern Utah Itinerary:

Farm Stand Stop: Tagges Fruit Stand, Highway 89, Perry, UT

Restaurant/Lunch: Wellars Bistro, Layton

Restaurant/Dinner: Maddox, Brigham City

Southern Utah Itinerary:

Farm/Restaurant: Spring Lake Trout Farm in Payson for fishing activity and lunch

Farm Stand: Red Acre Farm in Cedar City

Restaurant/Dinner: Wood Ash Rye for dinner, St. George

Hotel stay at Advenire Hotel, St.George

Restaurant/Breakfast: Farmstead Bakery next morning.

Eastern/Uintahs Utah Itinerary:

Hotel: Stay at Black Rock Resort, Park City

Restaurant/Breakfast: Five 5eeds, Park City

Farm Stand: Stop at Gracies Farm for their farmstead, Wanship

Restaurant/Dinner: Stop at the Notch Pub, Kamas for dinner

Discover more delicious destinations and great food stories at TasteUtah.com. And Watch Taste Utah with Katy Sine, Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4!

All summer long Taste Utah is hosting a “Taste-Along” promotion. Enter for the chance to win an end of summer overnight in St. George at Advenire Hotel, or The Black Rock Resort, Park City. Take a selfie at any of Taste Utah’s featured locations, and tag Taste Utah in your post to enter for the chance to to win. You can enter to win as many times as you visit different locations.

Sponsored by Taste Utah and The Utah Restaurant Association.