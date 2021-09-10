Taste Utah introduces us to some of the best fruit in the state

(GTU) – Taste Utah joined Good Things Utah to announce its newest season. The first episode will feature Tagge’s Fruit Farm so they’ve partnered with them to give away a huge CSA box.

The CSA “Tagge Box” is a weekly distribution of the Farms finest fruits and vegetables picked in this season. They pride themselves on providing customers with the largest CSAs in the state. Tagge Farm began the Tagge Box program in 2009. Careful planning, planting, and harvesting are taken to provide a wonderful selection of local fresh fruits and veggies.

To enter the contest people simply need to follow both of the Taste Utah accounts on IG and tag their friends. Each tag will count as an entry. Katy and Taste Utah also endorsed Peach Days in Bringham City.

Started in 1904 as a day-off from the harvest and time to celebrate “an abundance of the best peaches in Utah”. Peach Days is an honored tradition that brings approximately 35,000 spectators a fun-filled weekend that the Top of Utah and Southern Idaho residents look forward to every year. The event takes place in September, the weekend following Labor Day.

Find out more about what’s going on with Taste Utah on their upcoming season by visiting their website.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.