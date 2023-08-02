Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah - Get Tasting Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The second annual Salt City Wine & Dine event is set to take place on August 19th at La Caille estate. Attendees will enjoy samples of the delicious offerings from more than 40 of the best restaurants, distilleries and wineries located across Utah.

Stroll through the beautiful La Caille grounds and sample the wines produced there at La Caille. Salt City Wine & Dine is a great opportunity to get a taste of the best food, wine and other refreshments Utah has to offer.

Salt City Wine & Dine is a 21+ event, valid ID required for entry.

Featured Restaurants and Wines in today’s segment:

Communal: 102 North University Ave, Provo, UT 84601; https://www.communalrestaurant.com

Dishes: menu items they will be serving at the festival

Mint Tapas and Sushi: 4640 South Holladay Village Plz., Holladay UT 84117. https://mintsushiut.com/online-menu/

Dishes: menu items they will be serving at the festival

Wine Provided by:

Libations, Inc.; 353 W 200 S.#310, SLC, 84101

Wine Provided by: Spanish Valley Vineyard and Winery; 4710 Zimmerman Ln. Moab, 84532; https://moabwinery.com/

Visit SaltCityWineandDine.com for more information.

Salt Lake Tribune Wine and Dine Festival – Aug. 19

Hosted at La Caille, 9565 Wasatch Blvd., Sandy, UT 84092

General Admission: 5:30-9:30pm – Offering a day of decadence with over 40 vendors showcasing the finest restaurants, wineries, and distilleries of Utah as well as around the world.

