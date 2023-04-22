PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The act of drinking tea is not simply done to quench one’s thirst, but is a form of art; a way to appreciate the realm of aesthetics. At Grain Rain Tea in Provo, every visit embraces an exquisite experience of tea, culture and art.

The featured tea and herbs menu are update regularly, monthly usually. Tea tastings are available any time during regular business hours and private tea tastings are available upon request and scheduling.

Grain Rain Tea will lead you on a journey to discover the art of tea. In the Chinese tea ceremony, the act of drinking tea is not simply done to quench one’s thirst, but is a form of art; a way to appreciate the realm of aesthetics. Through it you develop insight into the philosophy and principles of traditional Chinese culture, and cultivate a deeper relationship to oneself and the universe.

The highest form of tea culture -Tea lore:

Philosophy, ethics and morality are blended into tea activity. People cultivate their morality and mind, and savor life through tasting tea, thereby attaining joy of spirit.

Visit Grain Rain Tea online or in person at:

37 W. 300 N.

Provo, UT 84601

(801)-818-0888

Discover more delicious destinations and great food stories at TasteUtah.com. And Watch Taste Utah with Katy Sine, Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Utah Restraurant Association.