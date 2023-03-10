SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – In the heart of Salt Lake City’s Sugar House Neighborhood you’ll discover a delicious destination – De Los Muertos Mexican Kitchen, 1215 Wilmington Ave., Ste. 104, Salt Lake City. This quick service eatery offers a modern, fresh twist on Mexican favorites like tacos, burritos (breakfast burritos served All Day), salsa, guacamole, plus craft cocktails and a wide selection of craft beer.

De Los Muertos also offers a vegetarian menu featuring plant-based Impossible meat tacos & burritos and more! While the little ones can feast on favorite dishes from the kids menu.

Named De Los Muertos (“Of the Dead”) to honor the dishes and recipes that were passed down from generation to generation by the chef/owner’s family. Each bite channels the spirits of yesterday, brought back to life with modern flavorful twists designed to treat the palate to a one-of-a-kind experience.

Watch Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM on ABC4 UTAH and join Katy Sine on her tasting adventures all over the state highlighting authentic Utah food stories. Behind every good food story is a great people story.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by The Utah Restaurant Association.