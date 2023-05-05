OREM, Utah (Good Things Utah) – “Best Poke in the state.” “Hooked on Savage Fish Poke…” “I love Savage Fish, they have the best raw fish…” – These are just a few of the customer reviews for Savage Fish Hawaiian Poke Bowls in Orem. Taste Utah and Katy Sine take us to Savage Fish for a delicious sample of what’s on the menu.

And what is on the menu? Fresh fish of course!

Spicy Ahi – cubed Ahi with shredded crab, green onion, chopped round onions, spicy mayo and a pinch of red chili flakes gives Savage Fish’s Spicy Ahi the perfect savory taste! Or try the Shoyu Ahi – cubed Ahi with green onion, sliced round onions with Savage Fish’s signature shoyu blend makes this a sweet treat for anyone!

Visit Savage Fish Hawaiian Pke Bowls in person at 1110 S State St, Orem, Utah.

Visit online and check out the menu and store hours at SavageFishPoke.com.

