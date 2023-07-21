Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah - Get Tasting Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Edison House is the brainchild of co-founder brothers George Cardon-Bystry and Charlie Cardon. George and Charlie are 8th generation Utahns who grew up in Salt Lake City but left for a decade to explore and experience some of the country’s most dynamic cities.

During their time away, the brothers gained a deeper appreciation for the importance of a strong social network and real community connection, and how challenging both can be to find and foster.

The arts, culture, and vibrancy that define Big City Living inspired them to bring that energy back home to Salt Lake.

Keep your palate on its toes with a variety of pairing menus, alcohol education, and specialty events from Executive Chef Buzz Willey and Edison House’s world class bartending team.

FOOD & BEVERAGE PROGRAMMING EXAMPLES :

Spirit Seminars – Wine & Paint Night – Specialty Ingredient Dinners – Wine Wednesdays

Visit EdisonHouseSLC.com for more information.

Visit Edison House in person: Address: 335 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

