Taste Utah announces restaurants for the 8th season!

(Good Things Utah) – Katy Sine with Taste Utah is back today to announce that the show will be coming back for season 8, Premiering Sunday, October 17, 2021! ABC4 9:30 AM Sunday mornings.
Taste Utah is currently filming season 8 — if you’d like to be featured or want to see your favorite restaurant featured, DM Katy on Instagram before it’s too late. Season 8 will have a total of 20 episodes and will feature restaurants from all over Utah.
Featured restaurants will include:
- Caputo’s
- Sapa Group
- Proper Group
- Pat’s Barbecue
- Cuisine Unlimited
- Les Madeleines
- Market Street
- Mark of the Beastro
- Centerplate
- Blondies Bakery
This season Taste Utah partnered with the Spark App to feature challenges that will have you taste along with the team — both on Taste Utah and on their weekly featured spots on Good Things Utah!
Taste Utah is also helping Big Brothers Big Sisters with their annual fundraiser — Mad About Mentoring on November 13 at the Salt Palace Convention center. This is an invite-only fundraiser so check out their website www.BBBSU.org to score an invite.
Find out more at Taste Utah.
This story contains sponsored content.