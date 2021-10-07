Taste Utah announces restaurants for the 8th season!

(Good Things Utah) – Katy Sine with Taste Utah is back today to announce that the show will be coming back for season 8, Premiering Sunday, October 17, 2021! ABC4 9:30 AM Sunday mornings.

Taste Utah is currently filming season 8 — if you’d like to be featured or want to see your favorite restaurant featured, DM Katy on Instagram before it’s too late. Season 8 will have a total of 20 episodes and will feature restaurants from all over Utah.

Featured restaurants will include:

  • Caputo’s
  • Sapa Group
  • Proper Group
  • Pat’s Barbecue
  • Cuisine Unlimited
  • Les Madeleines
  • Market Street
  • Mark of the Beastro
  • Centerplate
  • Blondies Bakery

This season Taste Utah partnered with the Spark App to feature challenges that will have you taste along with the team — both on Taste Utah and on their weekly featured spots on Good Things Utah!

Taste Utah is also helping Big Brothers Big Sisters with their annual fundraiser — Mad About Mentoring on November 13 at the Salt Palace Convention center. This is an invite-only fundraiser so check out their website www.BBBSU.org to score an invite. 

Find out more at Taste Utah.

