Taste Utah announces restaurants for the 8th season!

(Good Things Utah) – Katy Sine with Taste Utah is back today to announce that the show will be coming back for season 8, Premiering Sunday, October 17, 2021! ABC4 9:30 AM Sunday mornings.

Taste Utah is currently filming season 8 — if you’d like to be featured or want to see your favorite restaurant featured, DM Katy on Instagram before it’s too late. Season 8 will have a total of 20 episodes and will feature restaurants from all over Utah.

Featured restaurants will include:

Caputo’s

Sapa Group

Proper Group

Pat’s Barbecue

Cuisine Unlimited

Les Madeleines

Market Street

Mark of the Beastro

Centerplate

Blondies Bakery

This season Taste Utah partnered with the Spark App to feature challenges that will have you taste along with the team — both on Taste Utah and on their weekly featured spots on Good Things Utah!

Taste Utah is also helping Big Brothers Big Sisters with their annual fundraiser — Mad About Mentoring on November 13 at the Salt Palace Convention center. This is an invite-only fundraiser so check out their website www.BBBSU.org to score an invite.

Find out more at Taste Utah.

This story contains sponsored content.