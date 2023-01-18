SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — What’s for breakfast? Get your tongue ready for an extra-sweet treat with a recipe courtesy of Chef Casey Bowthorpe from Harmons Grocery. Follow along with this recipe for Tangelo Pancakes to get your morning started right.

Tangelo Pancakes Prep: 10 min

Cook: 10 min

Total: 20 min

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups flour

¼ cup sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 ½ cups buttermilk

¼ cup tangelo zest (about 2 tangelos) sub oranges

½ cup tangelo juice (about 2 tangelos) sub oranges

½ cup melted butter

2 large eggs

1 tbsp vanilla

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, zest, juice, butter, eggs, and vanilla until well combined. Pour the liquid ingredients into the flour mixture and fold together until combined. Let stand 20 – 30 minutes. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium-high heat until hot. Generously oil the hot skillet. Pour about 1/4 cup batter per pancake into the pan, far enough apart so the pancakes don’t touch. Serve hot, with butter and your favorite syrup.

