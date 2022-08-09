(Good Things Utah) Home buyers around the country are rushing to settle down in Utah for its natural scenery, quiet neighborhoods, and booming economy. As our state’s population continues growing, Utah builders are raising the stakes with even more cutting-edge designs to attract prospective buyers. One of the fastest-growing names in the industry, X3 Homes, is making waves in Utah County for its collection of top-quality floorplans.

With each client’s personality and lifestyle in mind, X3 Homes specializes in crafting some of Utah’s best quality custom home designs. Their attention to detail and commitment to quality has earned them a reputation as a trusted luxury home builder.

Complete with finished basements, spacious patios, and full landscaping in the back and front — X3 Homes include more than enough room to fit a growing family for decades to come. The living room and kitchen spaces are cozy, allowing plenty of natural light to pour over the hardwood floors and black ceramic island countertop.

An integrated wet bar, media room, gym, and flex room give homeowners an added sense of daily luxury. Also available fully furnished, these custom floorplans are each carefully designed with maximum comfort in mind. Overall, the homes are built to approximately 6,000 square feet with a variety of communities to choose from around Utah County.

According to Paige Steckling, Real Estate Expert with Utah’s Finest Realtors: “Everything is just done top-of-the-line. That’s how they do all of their homes… I think they’re going to be the number one luxury home builder in Utah because their work is incredible and this home shows it.”

To learn more about these custom homes, go to X3Homes.com.

Follow along with Paige on her Instagram at @UtahRealEstatePaige.

Find more details on this particular home by clicking the link here or visiting 137 E Twin Hollow Drive in Mapleton.

